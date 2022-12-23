Tobacco & Vape Shop Opens in Local Shopping Center

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

UPDATE: As of Friday, Dec. 23, the Tobacco House outlet in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Leithsville Road was open for business. Our original story about–published Dec. 12–appears below.

A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township.

Display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.

A July 13 Lower Saucon Township zoning & building permit affixed to a front window lists the owner as Vastgood Properties, which is the owner of the shopping center.

New York-based Vastgood Properties “is engaged in ownership, development and management of primarily supermarket-anchored retail properties, focused in the Mid-Atlantic states,” according to the company’s website.

The owner of the business is identified in online public records as Tobacco House LLC of 1835 Leithsville Road, Hellertown. The entry for Tobacco House LLC on Bizapedia indicates that the business registered as an entity with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in March, approximately four months before the zoning permit was issued.

According to the permit, the work being done at the unit includes upgrades to a restroom and the installation of a new wall, a new ceiling and new LED lights.

Other businesses located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center include Giant, the UPS Store, Holiday Hair, Unrivaled Nutrition & Training, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Creekside Cleaners, LN Nails, AT&T and Feasta Pizza.

Currently there are two retail units available or “coming soon” in the shopping center, according to a commercial real estate document available on the website Loopnet.com.

Just a quarter of a mile up Leithsville Road (Rt. 412/Main Street) in Hellertown borough, another shopping center recently welcomed a vape shop to its evolving lineup of tenants.

Good Guy Vapes opened in the Shoppes at Hellertown in late September, about six weeks after Advance Auto Parts opened several doors down in the former National Auto space.

Earlier in the year Starbucks opened in the former Bank of America building at the corner of Rt. 412 and Polk Valley Road, inside the shopping center parking lot.