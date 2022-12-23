Susan K. Kichline, 64, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Susan K. Kichline (1958 – 2022)

Susan K. Kichline, 64, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem. She was the companion of Paul J. Marotta. Susan was born in Bethlehem on June 15, 1958 to Nancy Kichline (Tom Meadows) of Leesport and the late Stanley Kichline. She worked as a coordinator for Hershey Chocolate. Previously, she worked in sales at AT&T. In her earlier years, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Susan was a dancer, singer and actress performing in New York City, Atlantic City and at multiple local parks. She was an avid dog lover, owning several Golden retrievers: Cassie, Jake and Bailey.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her companion, mother and stepfather; best friend: Tana Wilson of Florida.

SERVICE

Private graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.