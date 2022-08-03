Advance Auto Parts Store Opens Thursday in Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The latest business to open in the Shoppes at Hellertown will begin welcoming customers to its new location in a matter of hours.

Advance Auto Parts will open in the unit that was formerly home to a National Auto store on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to the Advance Auto website, the new store will offer a variety of free in-store services, including motor oil recycling, battery recycling, battery installation (with purchase of a new battery), starting and charging system tests, engine code scans, oil filter recycling, coolant recycling and windshield wiper installation (with the purchase of new wiper blades). The store also has a free loaner tool program, according to the site.

The Advance Auto Parts store in Hellertown will be open seven days a week.

Its hours of operation will be Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., which are the standard hours for stores company-wide.

The Shoppes at Hellertown is located at Main Street and Polk Valley Road and is home to about a dozen retail and commercial tenants including Saucon True Value, Dollar General, DiMaio’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria, Hellertown Diner and Starbucks, which opened in the spring. A vape shop, Good Guy Vapes, is also scheduled to open there soon.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Advance Auto Parts operates nearly 5,000 auto parts stores in the U.S. and Canada, making it one of the largest chains in the industry.

The Hellertown store will be the eleventh Advance Auto Parts store in the Lehigh Valley. Nearby stores are located in Whitehall, Emmaus, Bethlehem and Allentown.

Hellertown is also home to a NAPA Auto Parts store, which is located on Front Street.

The address for the new store is 7 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, and the store’s phone number is 484-851-7006.