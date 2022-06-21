Vape Store Coming to Hellertown Shopping Center

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A store that sells vaping devices and related products will soon be opening in the Shoppes at Hellertown, according to signage outside one of the shopping center’s vacant units.

Good Guy Vapes is the business that will soon occupy the vacant unit last leased by T-Mobile, which closed nearly three-and-a-half years ago.

According to information on a store locator page on the site GoodGuyVapes.com, the Hellertown store that will be opening at 11 Main Street is one of dozens of Good Guy Vapes retail outlets from Maine to South Carolina.

In the Lehigh Valley area, there are Good Guy Vapes stores at 1525 Easton Avenue in Bethlehem and at 201 Stryker Road in Phillipsburg, N.J., according to the locator page, which lists a Tannersville address for the company’s “Internet warehouse” and a Fairfield, N.J., address for “general inquiries.”

“Please be advised that our online prices may differ from our retail locations,” the site says.

The website also includes information about franchising opportunities, and states that Good Guy Vapes is “a brand, a family, a team.”

“Good Guy Vapes is one of the fastest growing brands in the electronic cigarette retail industry,” the site says. “We are consistently recognized by our customers in local markets for our hard to find products and wide variety of options from devices, e-liquid and accessories. All of these characteristics bring our customers back for new and replacement products on a regular basis.”

Along with vape-related products, Good Guy Vapes also sells CBD capsules, cartridges and accessories as well as hookahs, bowls, rolling paper and other items on its website.

“What started as a small vape shop modeled on the kind of place we ourselves would want to shop and hang out has grown into multiple locations across seven states,” the company’s mission statement says. “Our vision is to continue to bring our model of high quality, low prices and customer satisfaction wherever the vape community will have us!”

When it opens, Good Guy Vapes will join the recently-opened Starbucks in the Shoppes at Hellertown, as well as established businesses like H&R Block and Dollar General, which as of Tuesday was temporarily closed due to a fire that occurred behind the store.

An Advance Auto Parts store that will be located in the unit that formerly housed National Auto is scheduled to open later this summer.

Vapes and related devices are used for the inhalation of nicotine and other substances.

