Saucon’s Talitha Diggs Celebrating Recent World Championship

Contributed photo

Saucon Valley’s own Talitha Diggs will celebrate her recent world championship at home in Hellertown Thursday, with an event at the bandshell in the borough’s Dimmick Park.

Diggs, who will turn 20 on Aug. 22, won gold in the 400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship held in Eugene, Ore., last month.

A 2020 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and rising junior at the University of Florida, Diggs is the daughter of four-time Olympian, author and entrepreneur Joetta Clark Diggs.

A standout athlete during her four years as a Panther and now as a Florida Gator, Talitha Diggs is also a five-time PIAA champion and a two-time NCAA champion.

Thursday’s community event in the park is open to the public and from 6 to 7 p.m.