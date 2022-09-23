Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street.

Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store.

Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area postal customers advertise the store as having “the best prices, the best selection” and “carrying the brands you love.”

Among the brands listed on the mailer are Geekvape, Cartisan, Puffco and Storz & Bickel.

One coupon is good for 15 percent off an entire order (up to $75) and another is for 25 percent off all hemp products. A third coupon is for 20 percetn off all glass products but “excludes Grav.”

Fine print on the coupons says they’re only valid at the Good Guy Vapes Hellertown store.

Other Good Guy Vapes stores are located nearby, including at 1525 Easton Avenue in Bethlehem and at 201 Stryker Road in Phillipsburg, N.J.

According to GoodGuyVapes.com, the Hellertown store is one of dozens of Good Guy Vapes stores in states along the eastern seaboard. The company currently has five stores in Pennsylvania and approximately 25 stores in New Jersey, according to the website.

The company advertises shipping of products it sells, but an update on the site notes that shipping restrictions for e-cigarettes and other devices that recently took effect have had an impact on its shipping and return policy.

“Due to the recent ban on shipments of vapor products, major carriers such as USPS, UPS, Fedex and DHL are no longer delivering vapor products to consumers and businesses,” the update said. “We have teamed up with a new shipping service that covers a vast majority of the population. All orders will now have a processing time between 1 to 7 days. After processing, orders may take 14-20 business days (Monday – Friday) to be delivered depending on location, weather and holiday shipping delays.”

Vape product sales are restricted to individuals who are 21 and older in Pennsylvania.

Good Guy Vapes is located at 11 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., and the business’s phone number is 484-893-0089. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the hours advertised on the mailer.

Good Guy Vapes joins Starbucks and Advance Auto Parts–which both recently in the shopping plaza–as well as longer-term tenants such as H&R Block, Dollar General, Saucon True Value, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria and B&B Pools.