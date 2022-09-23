Dirt Bikes Valued at $15,000 Reported Stolen in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Friday that they are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from a property in the 2500 block of Apple Street.

According to an update published on the department’s Crimewatch site Friday, the bikes were stolen from a garage sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police said an unidentified person or persons gained access to the bikes “after removing a remote opener from a vehicle in the driveway.”

The stolen dirt bikes were identified as a 2020 orange/white KTM valued at approximately $10,000 and a 2022 Yamaha YZ65N valued at approximately $5,000.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious or who may have recorded surveillance footage from the area is being asked to submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch tip line or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.