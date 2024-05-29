Presentation on Elder Fraud Planned

Scams targeting people 60 and older caused over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023, with the average victim losing nearly $34,000.

Elder fraud is on the rise.

Scams targeting people 60 and older caused over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023, with the average victim losing nearly $34,000. According to statistics, elder fraud incidents also spiked 11 percent last year.

To help combat this alarming trend, the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) is hosting a Senior Scam Prevention Presentation on Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Catasauqua Middle School, 850 Pine St. (Bridge and Fairview streets) in Catasauqua.

Dave Shallcross from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General will give a presentation on how not to get scammed and what to do if you do become a victim of elder fraud. The program is free and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Following the presentation there will be a Q & A session. The event is planned to run until 7:30 p.m.

