PSP: 746 Crashes Mar Memorial Day Weekend in Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday released results from their annual statewide Memorial Day weekend enforcement detail, which they said required 756 crash investigations. Police said the crashes that occurred over the weekend resulted in six fatalities and 181 injuries, and that intoxication was a factor in 46 crashes, one of which was fatal.

According to the report issued by state police, troopers arrested a total of 467 motorists for DUI and issued more than 28,000 citations between May 24 and May 27, when the detail was held.

Among the most frequently issued citations were those for speeding (8,834) and failure to wear a seat belt (1,234). Additionally, state police said they issued 172 citations for not properly securing children in car safety seats.

For further information about the Memorial Day weekend enforcement initiative, visit the state police website.

For more information about Pennsylvania State Police, visit Psp.pa.gov.

