Traffic Alert: High School Graduations to Cause Tie-ups in L. Saucon

Drivers in Lower Saucon Township and surrounding areas should expect increased traffic and delays on roadways leading to Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus due to evening high school graduations which will be taking place at Stabler Arena on Friday, May 31; Tuesday, June 4; Wednesday, June 5; Thursday, June 6; and Monday, June 10.

Lower Saucon Township Police officers will be assisting with traffic control on local roadways leading to and from the campus during these events, the department said Friday in an announcement on its Crimewatch site.

Among the roads that will likely be affected by the increased traffic are Black River Road, Bingen Road, Hickory Hill Road, Seidersville Road and Rt. 378.

