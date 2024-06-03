Graduation Photos: Saucon Valley High School’s Class of 2024

Saucon Valley seniors turned their tassles to become high school graduates at the school district stadium Friday night, and with that embarked on exciting new chapters that will include college, military service, jobs, families and much more. Hundreds of family members and friends packed the bleachers to watch the ceremony, which was held on a pleasantly mild, sunny May evening.

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Saucon Valley seniors turned their tassles to become high school graduates at the school district stadium Friday night, and with that embarked on exciting new chapters that will include college, military service, jobs, families and much more. Hundreds of family members and friends packed the bleachers to watch the ceremony, which was held on a pleasantly mild, sunny May evening.

Congratulations from Saucon Source to the Saucon Valley High School Class of 2024.

Photos by Peter Gourniak, Special to Saucon Source