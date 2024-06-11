Mosaic Youth Chorus Announces Summer Concert Dates

Mosaic Youth Chorus has announced two concerts which will be held as part of a summer tour that includes the greater Lehigh Valley region.

Mosaic Youth Chorus has announced two concerts which will be held as part of a summer tour that includes the greater Lehigh Valley region. The first will be held Thursday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center, 41 W. Broad Street in Jim Thorpe. The second concert will be held Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, 604 Fourth Street in Catasauqua.

The program will include music exploring the immigrant roots of the region’s population, and a free will offering will be collected at each performance.​

“The mission of Mosaic Youth Chorus is to empower diverse youth of the Lehigh Valley to create community, build empathy and effect positive social change through artistic and expressive choral singing,” a news release about the concerts said. The chorus is led by Artistic/Executive Director Dr. Joy Hirokawa.​

“We sing music that is both artistically beautiful and meaningful,” said Hirokawa.​

The group is open to youth in grades 6 through 12, with both changed and unchanged voices, and is accepting new choristers for next season. For more information, visit MosaicYouthChorus.org or email in**@mo***************.org.

