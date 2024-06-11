Business Community Government

Northampton Co.’s Financial Health is Strong, Exec. Says

2 weeks ago
by Saucon Source
Lamont McClure

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the county’s financial health is strong, as he highlighted some of the administration’s achievements and future priorities during his seventh State of the County address, which was held at the State Theatre in Easton Tuesday.

(FILE PHOTO)

McClure cited the county’s heightened disaster preparedness following the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment; something he said paid off in March when a derailment that remains under investigation occurred in Lower Saucon Township. He also said the county’s financial health is strong. Among the future goals he outlined are expanding access to affordable housing, bringing the Dixie plant project in Wilson to fruition, bringing passenger rail service to the area and maintaining the county’s commitment to environmental sustainability through high-tech manufacturing.

McClure said the county remains committed to preserving farmland, open space and environmentally sensitive land, and ensuring that Gracedale Nursing Home remains county-owned and operated.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

