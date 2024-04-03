Saucon Valley Lions Celebrate Club’s 75th Anniversary

Community leaders and elected officials joined members of the Saucon Valley Lions Club Monday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the chapter’s founding.

At a Charter Night banquet held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans in Hellertown, Saucon Valley Lions and Lions Club officials reflected on three quarters of a century of community service.

A highlight of the evening was when Hellertown mayor David Heintzelman read a proclamation he issued in recognition of the milestone anniversary:

WHEREAS; The Saucon Valley Lions Club was organized and received its Charter in 1949

with twenty-seven members; and

WHEREAS, The Saucon Valley Lions Club’s objectives are Vision and Hearing, Hunger,

Diabetes, Pediatric Cancer and Environmental; and

WHEREAS, The Saucon Valley Lions Club is an organization that continues to support

their dedication through charitable services and civic projects by providing support and

guidance to individuals, families, and community organizations; and

WHEREAS, The Saucon Valley Lions Club lives the adage “We are serving a world at need

– one act of kindness at a time”.

WHEREAS, on behalf of the Mayor, Borough Council and residents of the Hellertown

Community, it is an honor to express our appreciation and gratitude to The Saucon

Valley Lions Club for the extraordinary, considerable and compassionate desire to help

others and to offer our best wishes for continued success in years to come; and

NOW THEREFORE, I, David J. Heintzelman, Mayor of the Borough of Hellertown, do

hereby proclaim April 1, 2024 Saucon Valley Lions Club Day in the Borough of

Hellertown.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Borough

of Hellertown to be affixed this 1st day of April, 2024.

Other elected officials who attended the Charter Night dinner included Lower Saucon Township Council president Priscilla deLeon, state Rep. Milou Mackenzie and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Lions’ volunteerism and how you can become involved, visit the club’s website.

The following photos are by Chris Christian. To receive a complimentary digital copy of a photo from this event, please email him at cj*******@gm***.com.