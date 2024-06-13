Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Warns of Phone Scam

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a new scam in which residents receive a call from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy.

According to authorities, the caller tells the person they are wanted for failing to appear for jury duty and then gives them instructions to visit a Giant Food store and deposit money in a kiosk or risk being arrested.

Officials said that in a second phone scam involving someone claiming to be a “Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy Boss,” the recipient is told a family member has been arrested and needs money to get out of jail.

“The public should be aware that this is a scam,” county officials said Thursday. “The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department does not call residents and solicit money in lieu of arrest.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-441-2555 or email their report to sc***@at*************.gov.

