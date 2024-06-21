Bethlehem’s Southside Greenway Gets $300,000 to Close Gap

The 2024 Livable Landscape Grant plan was unanimously approved by Northampton County Council Thursday. All of the grant projects combined totaled $649,343. Included among them is a $300,000 grant for trail gap acquisition for the Southside Greenway–awarded to the City of Bethlehem–which will help connect the Greenway with the Saucon Rail Trail.

The Northampton County Livable Landscape Grant program has awarded nearly $650,000 to six projects that will improve accessibility to outdoor recreation areas while also enhancing ecosystems and building trails.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and the county’s Parks and Recreation Division announced Friday that McClure’s 2024 Livable Landscape Grant plan was unanimously approved by county council Thursday. All of the grant projects combined totaled $649,343. Included among them is a $300,000 grant for trail gap acquisition for the Southside Greenway, which was awarded to the City of Bethlehem, which is working to connect the Greenway with the Saucon Rail Trail in Hellertown.

“We commend the grant recipients on high-quality projects,” said Conservation Coordinator and Livable Landscapes Grant Administrator Sherry Acevedo. “Unified themes included improvements to accessibility, stormwater management, outdoor recreation, green infrastructure and trails.”​

“We are very pleased to be a funding partner for the acquisition of a trail gap in the City of Bethlehem, recognized by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as one of PA DCNR’s top 10 Trail Gaps in the state,” Acevedo added.​

The County’s Livable Landscapes Grant Program prioritizes land conservation, ecological restoration, education, outreach, municipal park development and rehabilitation, and regional trail network projects.​

“Through initiatives like the Northampton County Livable Landscapes Grants, we are able to safeguard our open spaces and empower our municipalities and non-profit organizations to protect the County’s important natural features and provide outdoor recreation for future generations,” McClure said.​

According to a news release, since 2006, Northampton County has invested approximately $21 million in grant awards for land conservation, ecological restoration, streambank stabilization, regional trails, parks, recreation, open space plans, and municipal park development and rehabilitation throughout the county.​

The five other recipients in this latest round of Livable Landscapes awards were Lower Mount Bethel Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Upper Nazareth Township, the Borough of Northampton and Lafayette College.

