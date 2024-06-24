Creek and River Festival Planned for July 13

The Cooks Creek Watershed Association will mark 50 years of environmental advocacy and education with a special celebration on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Silver Creek Athletic Association on Rt. 212 (Main Street) in Springtown, Bucks County.​

The group’s Creek and River Festival will feature live music, food trucks, activities for children and adults, local organization booths, food trucks and more.​

Among the organizations that will have booths at the event are Fry’s Run Watershed Association, Gallows Run Watershed Association, Saucon Creek Watershed Association, Delaware River Basin Commission, Lehigh Valley Kayak and Canoe Club, PA Master Watershed Stewards and Nurture Nature Center.​

The lineup of musical performers includes Arianne Rox, Dave Fry, Dipswitch and the Palisades Madrigals.​

Admission is free and the event is rain or shine.​

For more information, follow the Facebook event on the Cooks Creek Watershed Association page.

