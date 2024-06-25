Lehigh Valley Airport Sees Surge in May Traffic

Just prior to the unofficial start of the summer travel season, officials say Lehigh Valley International Airport experienced a surge in passenger traffic. According to the airport, 85,243 passengers flew out of ABE in May, which represented a 16.5 percent increase from May of last year.

The increase in passengers flying into and out of LVIA was attributed to several factors, including higher seating capacity, the recent addition of nonstop service to Orlando by Allegiant Air and the addition of more trips using Landline Bus Service to Philadelphia by American Airlines. The time of year may have also played a role.

“Summertime is always very busy at ABE, and we anticipate that trend will hold true in the next few months,” Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt said.

According to airport officials, Allegiant Air’s passenger traffic increased by 31.7 percent in May compared to the same month in 2023 and American Airlines’ passenger traffic jumped by 16.8 percent. Delta Air’s traffic remained flat and United’s decreased by 17 percent.

Over the summer months, officials said passengers should be sure to give themselves extra time to process through airport security checkpoints and to double check children’s carry-on bags for any prohibited items that may be in them. Boarding begins 30 to 45 minutes before departure and checked bags will not be accepted less than 30 minutes before departure, a news release noted.

For more information about flying over the summer, seasonal travel tips and/or to arrange travel with special circumstances, visit TSA.gov, and for the latest information on cargo, baggage and flights, passengers can visit FlyMyAirport.com. To book a flight from ABE, visit FlyABE.com.

