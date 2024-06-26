Adults Can Win Prizes in Bethlehem Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

The challenge encourages adults to read throughout the summer. Challenge reading can include historical articles, current events publications, books, audiobooks, foreign language materials and more.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s summer reading time, and the Bethlehem Area Public Library is hosting its Summer Reading Challenge for Adults with plenty of opportunities for participants to enter a summer prize raffle.

The challenge encourages adults to read throughout the summer. Challenge reading can include historical articles, current events publications, books, audiobooks, foreign language materials and more.

On the challenge checklist are challenges such as “Read a book set in a place you would like to visit” and “Borrow both a book and the movie that adapted it.”

Each time a challenge is completed, participants can mark it off on their list and bring the paper back to any Bethlehem Area Public Library to earn chances to win summer reading challenge raffle prizes.

The challenge is available in both English and Spanish. Lists can be downloaded from the BAPL website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.