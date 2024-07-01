Relief from Pain Syndrome is ‘at Hand’ for Hellertown Man

Thanks to his team of caregivers at St. Luke’s University Health Network, David Guerrero of Hellertown has found relief from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) caused by a hand injury he suffered during a dog attack last year.

Last year, David Guerrero of Hellertown fell victim to an attack by a dog while he was walking down the road from the bus stop. He was rushed to the emergency department at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, where he underwent surgery on his left hand and was treated for wounds on his right wrist and left calf.

“I didn’t know the circumstances of the injury to my left hand,” Guerrero said. “I thought I’d go in, get stitched up and leave.”

It turned out that the attack severely damaged Guerrero’s left hand to the extent that his health care team says he has permanent disability.

“I’m a righty, thank God,” he said.

For the past several months, Guerrero has been working with Scott Loev, DO, medical director for St. Luke’s Spine and Pain Associates, to manage the chronic pain that resulted from his injury.

Guerrero recently completed occupational therapy at Physical Therapy at St. Luke’s North location in Bethlehem. It was a huge milestone that helped him regain movement and some function in his left hand.

“I worked with David extensively for about 10 months,” said occupational therapist Osmund Moyer, MOT, OTR/L. “I told him on day one that he would have a long road to recovery based on the extent of his injury and the amount of pain, stiffness and scarring he presented with. We used various types of massage techniques, splinting and lots of exercising to help get his hand back to an adequate level of function. At first, he had difficulty making a fist and could barely move his ring and small finger. By the end of his care, he could make a full fist and carry between 15 and 20 pounds without discomfort. This was a milestone for him.”

However, pain set in, which was later identified by Dr. Loev as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

“There are no specific tests to diagnose CRPS,” Loev said. “Diagnosis is made during a physical examination based on a list of common signs and symptoms such as color change, swelling and nerve pain.”

Loev said CRPS can occur after a forceful trauma to an arm or leg, including a crushing injury or a fracture. Guerrero sustained both from the attack.

Since Guerrero started working with Dr. Loev earlier this year, he has received four sympathetic nerve blocks, called Stellate ganglion blocks. These injections consist of anesthetic medication and are administered to a collection of nerves called the stellate ganglion, Dr. Loev explained. This group of nerves is part of the fight-or-flight nervous system.

The blocks “can also help increase circulation and blood flow to your arm,” he said, noting that other courses of treatment can include neuropathic medications, which target nerve pain.

Guerrero said the first shot “did nothing.” He was still experiencing pain at about a seven on a scale of 1 to 10. After the second shot several weeks later he noticed improvement, and then even more improvement after his third and fourth shots.

The goal, he said, is to get to zero on the pain scale. He is currently between zero and one.

Guerrero, who works for Mack Trucks, has been on disability since his attack, and said he understands he may not be able to return to the same line of work. Despite his incredible progress and the improvement of his pain, he is still disabled in his hand.

“It might be a big career change,” he said.

Guerrero said he credits his progress to his St. Luke’s team.

“From the time I went to the ER, the whole St. Luke’s team has been nothing but the best,” he said.

