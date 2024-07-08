Community Police

Springfield Twp. Girl is Missing, Police Say

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Missing Girl Springfield

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday afternoon, police said Sierra Burd is a white, non-Hispanic 15-year-old who lives with a parent in the 1900 block of Rt. 212.

“She was reported to have willingly entered into a maroon vehicle at 6:38 p.m. on July 7, 2024, which picked her up at the south entrance of the Springfield Elementary School,” police said.

They added that “Sierra is believed to be hanging out in the Lansdale area with an individual by the first name of ‘Keanu’ of Lansdale.”

Police described Burd as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. A photo of Burd was not included with the alert, although a photo of the vehicle she reportedly got into was.

Springfield Township Police asked that anyone with information regarding Sierra Burd’s whereabouts contact the Bucks County Dispatch Center at 215-328-8523.

Missing Girl Springfield

Springfield Township Police shared this photo of a vehicle they say 15-year-old Sierra Burd got into Sunday. Police say Burd was picked up outside Springfield Elementary School on Rt. 212 by someone named “Keanu” of Lansdale, Montgomery County, and is now missing. Authorities are asking for tips regarding her whereabouts. (Credit: Crimewatch/Springfield Township Police Department)

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment