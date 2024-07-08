Springfield Twp. Girl is Missing, Police Say

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday afternoon, police said Sierra Burd is a white, non-Hispanic 15-year-old who lives with a parent in the 1900 block of Rt. 212.

“She was reported to have willingly entered into a maroon vehicle at 6:38 p.m. on July 7, 2024, which picked her up at the south entrance of the Springfield Elementary School,” police said.

They added that “Sierra is believed to be hanging out in the Lansdale area with an individual by the first name of ‘Keanu’ of Lansdale.”

Police described Burd as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. A photo of Burd was not included with the alert, although a photo of the vehicle she reportedly got into was.

Springfield Township Police asked that anyone with information regarding Sierra Burd’s whereabouts contact the Bucks County Dispatch Center at 215-328-8523.