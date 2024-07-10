Bethlehem Food Co-op Rebrands as Bethlehem Co-op Market

The Bethlehem Food Co-op is now the Bethlehem Co-op Market; a change representatives say marks a major milestone in the organization’s evolution.

The Bethlehem Food Co-op is now the Bethlehem Co-op Market; a change representatives say marks a major milestone in the organization’s evolution from a grassroots movement that began moer than a decade ago to a retail establishment which is expected to open later this year.

The new name, logo, color scheme and website reflect the co-op’s desire to be accessible and provide healthy food options to the community, while also staying true to its cooperative values, according to a press release.

“Our new brand identity as Bethlehem Co-op Market represents the realization of a dream that began with a simple desire for accessible, fresh food in our community,” said BCM Board Chair Carol Ritter. “It communicates clearly who we are and what we offer–a welcoming grocery store open to all shoppers while staying true to our cooperative values.”

“This new brand is about clarity and inclusivity. We want everyone in Bethlehem to know they’re welcome to shop here, whether they’re a member-owner or not,” added General Manager Eric Shamis. “It’s an exciting step towards opening our doors.”

The Bethlehem Co-op Market will be located at 250 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, where work on the store’s interior fit-out recently began.

Co-op representatives said the store will offer a full range of grocery items with an emphasis on local and sustainably sourced products. They said the store plans to accept EBT/SNAP benefits and to launch a Food for All program to subsidize fresh foods for low-income individuals and families.

For more information and updates on the store’s development, visit Bethlehemcoopmarket.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.