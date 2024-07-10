Sci-Fi Film Festival to Blast Off in Bethlehem

Beep Boop, Beep Boop: A Sci-Fi Film Festival will be held July 25-28 and feature 13 films across four days.

Local sci-fi fans have reason to celebrate. A film festival focused on the genre is coming to the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem later this month.

The festival will open on Thursday, July 25 with a screening of The Terminator (40th Anniversary). Included with the showing will be a screening of a pre-recorded Q&A between director James Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd about the importance of art house theaters and the indie roots of the film.

Friday’s showings will include Barbarella (1968), Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (40th Anniversary).

On Saturday, the festival will continue with screenings of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (40th Anniversary), After Yang (2021), Galaxy Quest (25th Anniversary) and a free screening of Timecrimes (2007). Sunday’s films will include The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), Annihilation (2018) and Space is the Place (50th Anniversary).

Regular tickets per film are $11, with discounts available for seniors, children and adults under 25. Tickets can be purchased online at Steelstacks.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.