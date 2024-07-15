Applications Open for New Summer Nutrition Program for Kids

Families who need to apply may do so through Aug. 31, with benefits to be issued to all eligible children by October.​

Applications are open for a new seasonal program whose goal is helping kids stay nourished over the summer months. The federal SUN Bucks program provides a one-time $120 benefit for each eligible child for the purchase of groceries while school is out.​

“Many children will get these benefits automatically, but some households will need to apply,” the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said. “The benefits will be added to an existing SNAP/TANF EBT card or a newly issued Summer EBT card.”​

For more information about determining eligibility, or to begin the application process, visit Pa.gov.



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.