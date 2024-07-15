Upper Saucon Twp. Committee to Begin Budget Discussions

The meeting will be held in the Township Municipal Building at 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley.

The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors’ Administration & Finance Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. in the Township Municipal Building for preliminary discussions about the proposed 2025 township budget.

Township Manager Tom Beil said in an announcement that all interested parties are encouraged to attend.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.