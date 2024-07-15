Community Government

Upper Saucon Twp. Committee to Begin Budget Discussions

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Upper Saucon Township Coronavirus

The meeting will be held in the Township Municipal Building at 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors’ Administration & Finance Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. in the Township Municipal Building for preliminary discussions about the proposed 2025 township budget.

Township Manager Tom Beil said in an announcement that all interested parties are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be held in the Township Municipal Building at 5500 Camp Meeting Road in Center Valley.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment