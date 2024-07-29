Hunters Invited to Share Feedback on New Game Commission Auction System

The online auction for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s anterless deer hunting licenses began in late June.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking public feedback on how hunters are using its new online auction system for antlerless deer license purchases.

The online auction for the hunting licenses began in late June.

Game Commission officials say they hopes the changes that were introduced this year have reduced wait times for hunters buying licenses.

Click here to access the commission’s survey.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.