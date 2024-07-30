Palisades Fire Rescue Will Host Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Palisades Regional Fire Rescue will host a chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Ottsville Station 49.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Palisades Regional Fire Rescue will host a chicken barbecue dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Ottsville Station 49.

The dinner costs $15 per meal and includes half of a chicken, potato salad, applesauce, a cookie and a drink. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with meals available on a first come, first served basis to those who haven’t pre-ordered.

Ottsville Station 49 is located at 249 Durham Road, Ottsville, Pa. To view the flyer, click here.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.