Experience ‘Shakespeare for Kids’ at Hellertown Library Thursday

The Hellertown Area Library will host a Shakespeare for Kids Presentation on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.​

Performers from the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival–which is held each summer at DeSales University in Center Valley–will present a high energy, one-hour production specially created for elementary school-aged children so they can actively experience Shakespeare’s vibrant characters and language.

The event is free for children ages 4-10 with an adult. The library is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. For information about other upcoming events at the library, visit HellertownLibrary.org.



