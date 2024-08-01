Community Weather

Salisbury Township Offers Relief from Heat at Lindberg Park

by Saucon Source
Salisbury Township residents and others seeking relief from the current heat wave can take advantage of the sprinkler at Lindberg Park at 2800 Lindberg Ave., Allentown, which will be turned on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2 from 12 to 2 p.m.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s both days, with heat indexes of around 100 degrees.

A heat advisory for the Lehigh Valley remains in effect through late Friday.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

