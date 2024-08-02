Hellertown Man Tried to Escape from Jail Cell, Police Say

A 23-year-old Hellertown man is charged with allegedly trying to escape from the jail cell at Hellertown borough police headquarters.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 23-year-old Hellertown man is charged with allegedly trying to escape from the jail cell at Hellertown borough police headquarters.

In an Aug. 1 news release, police said Skyler Michael Kelly, of the 100 block of Front Street, was arrested on the evening of July 23 following an alleged domestic assault on Harris Street.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene the alleged victim of the assault told them “she was almost run over with a vehicle by (Kelly).”

After being taken into custody, police said Kelly made the alleged escape attempt.

He was unsuccessful and was then taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill for a medical evaluation, which determined that he was fit for incarceration, according to the release.

Kelly was later committed to Northampton County Prison on charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor 2), Simple Assault (Misdemeanor 2), Escape (Misdemeanor 2), Harassment and Resisting Arrest.

According to online court records, as of Friday, Aug. 2, he remained incarcerated there in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Albert Iacocca, according to the court docket, which did not list an attorney for Kelly.

Kelly is also facing charges of Strangulation (Felony 1), Escape (Felony 3), Terroristic Threats (Misdemeanor 1), Simple Assault (Misdemeanor 2) and Harassment in a separate Hellertown case from earlier this month.

According to county court records, those charges were filed by borough police on July 12. Kelly’s bail on the earlier charges is set at $100,000 unsecured and his preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held concurrently with his other hearing, according to the docket filed in that case.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information provided by the Hellertown Police Department and from Northampton County court records.