National Night Out in Lower Saucon Offers Free Fun for Families

National Night Out will again be celebrated by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and the Saucon Valley community on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., with an evening full of fun activities planned at the ballfield at Town Hall Park. Best of all, nearly everything will be free for local residents to enjoy.

You might ask, ‘What is National Night Out?’

National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships that began in Texas in the 1970s with a goal of making neighborhoods safer. Since 1984, the campaign has culminated each August with National Night Out events held by hundreds of local police departments in the communities they serve.

According to the NNO website, “millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August… Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.”

In Lower Saucon Township, National Night Out has been growing in popularity since 2018. That year and the following year, the event was held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park by both the borough police department and Lower Saucon Police. Since 2022, NNO has been held by the LSTPD at Town Hall Park, which Police Chief Tom Barndt said is a great location for it.

“The community support is just phenomenal,” Barndt said, adding that the evening helps his officers forge and strengthen positive connections with community members in a setting that provides everyone with a level playing field.

Some highlights of the 2024 NNO event will be a vehicle extrication demonstration by Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and Dewey Fire Co., cornhole boards, a kiddie ride provided by Goodtime Amusements, free water and hot dogs, horse and carriage rides, a DJ playing music, face painting, an inflatable bounce house, an inflatable rock climbing wall, an inflatable soccer kick/football throw, balloon twisting, a police K-9 demonstration, a National Guard booth, ambulances, firetrucks, free ice cream and popcorn, a tug of war with police, and a huge kids vs. police water balloon battle and door prize basket giveaways at the end of the evening.

Barndt said there will be IronPigs, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and tool baskets among the prizes.

Also, fans of Lower Saucon-based Nick’s BBQ will be able to grab a bite to eat from his table at the event, which will offer paid food options for attendees.

Since it annually falls during Musikfest, Barndt said National Night Out offers local families another option for weeknight fun that’s both convenient and affordable.

Marketing for this year’s NNO has included the use of the department’s electronic message board along Rt. 412 south of Hellertown, banners and the LSTPD Crimewatch site.

Chief Barndt also expressed gratitude for this year’s event sponsors, which include Waste Connections, Walters Excavating Inc., Pelican Shops, Realty Outfitters, St. Luke’s University Health Network, Quest Termite & Pest Management, Black River Farms, Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., Grit Mat Club, Art Cafe, North Saucon Animal Hospital, Chaar, Steel Club and Plaza Azteca Saucon.

Town Hall Park is located behind the Lower Saucon Township municipal complex at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.

In addition to subscribing to receive updates from the Lower Saucon Police Department on Crimewatch, local residents can also follow their Facebook page.