Dewey Fire Co. Carnival Opens for 2024 (PHOTOS)

On a sweltering evening, the 2024 Dewey Fire Co. Carnival opened in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park, next to the fire station on Durham Street.

Tuesday night was First Responder Night at the carnival, and the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township police departments along with local fire and EMS companies participated.

A highlight of First Responder Night was a K-9 demonstration by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department. Ofc. Steve Kunigus and K-9 Ofc. Titus of the LSTPD participated along with Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Tuxhorn and K-9 Boomer, demonstrating for a crowd of over 100 people how the dogs are able to detect explosive devices, tackle suspects and execute other law enforcement directives with agility and ferocity. LSTPD Ofc. Andrew Wieder and a spectator also assisted during the demonstration.

The Hellertown Police Department had a Dunk-a-Cop dunk tank set up next to its booth, where tickets for a gun raffle could be purchased along with Hellertown Police Association yard signs to show support for the department.

Dewey Fire Co. volunteers sold food in the park pavilion and operated an adjacent beer garden under a separate tent. Tables and chairs were set up within a roped-off area.

Next up on the 2024 carnival scheduled is Car Show Night Wednesday. A fireworks show is planned for 10 p.m. Friday (rain date Saturday at 10 p.m.).

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights are wristband nights at the carnival, meaning that anyone who purchases a wristband for $30 can enjoy unlimited rides.

Two bands are also scheduled to perform: Trick Stacy from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and New Normal from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.​

The 109-year-old carnival helps to raise funds for the all-volunteer fire company, whose slogan is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”​

More information about the carnival can be found in updates on the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page.

The 2024 carnival runs through Saturday, July 13, and will be open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.