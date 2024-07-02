Local Man Sworn in as Full-Time L. Saucon Police Officer

Ofc. Andrew Wieder was sworn in Monday by Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege, officials with the department said in a July 2 post on their Crimewatch site.

A local man has been sworn in as a full-time officer with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.​

Ofc. Andrew Wieder was sworn in Monday by Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege, officials with the department said in a July 2 post on their Crimewatch site.

A 2018 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and a 2022 graduate of DeSales University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Homeland Security, police said Ofc. Wieder recently graduated from the Allentown Police Academy as a member of its 109th graduating class. ​

“Andrew is also currently commissioned as a Second Lieutenant with the Army National Guard out of Fort Indiantown Gap,” the post said.​

A Saucon Valley resident, he had been employed as a part-time officer with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department since July 2022.​

“We would like to thank District Judge Mege for taking time from his busy schedule and also to our Township Council for their continued ongoing support to the police department,” the post said. “Please join us in wishing Ofc. Andrew Wieder a safe and successful law enforcement career!”



This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.