Community Family Police

Local Man Sworn in as Full-Time L. Saucon Police Officer

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Wieder 2

Ofc. Andrew Wieder was sworn in Monday by Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege, officials with the department said in a July 2 post on their Crimewatch site.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Wieder 2

Above, Andrew Wieder is sworn in as a full-time member of the Lower Saucon Township Police Department on Monday. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

A local man has been sworn in as a full-time officer with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.​

Ofc. Andrew Wieder was sworn in Monday by Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege, officials with the department said in a July 2 post on their Crimewatch site.

A 2018 graduate of Saucon Valley High School and a 2022 graduate of DeSales University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Homeland Security, police said Ofc. Wieder recently graduated from the Allentown Police Academy as a member of its 109th graduating class. ​

“Andrew is also currently commissioned as a Second Lieutenant with the Army National Guard out of Fort Indiantown Gap,” the post said.​

A Saucon Valley resident, he had been employed as a part-time officer with the Lower Saucon Township Police Department since July 2022.​

“We would like to thank District Judge Mege for taking time from his busy schedule and also to our Township Council for their continued ongoing support to the police department,” the post said. “Please join us in wishing Ofc. Andrew Wieder a safe and successful law enforcement career!”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Wieder

Northampton County District Judge Alan Mege swears in Ofc. Andrew Wieder, who on Monday became a full-time member of the Lower Saucon Township Police Department. (Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department)

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment