So. Lehigh Spartans Win Connie Mack State Tournament

The Southern Lehigh Spartans battled their way back from a losing bracket to win two games over the South Parkland Trojans at Limeport Stadium in Lower Milford Township over the weekend. With their victory, the Spartan team became both 2024 and back-to-back Connie Mack Baseball state champions.

Individual standouts from the tournament included:

South Parkland

Sawyer Marstellar – Catcher Award

AJ Sundstrom – Hitting Award

Southern Lehigh

Ismael Magallanes – Fielding Award

Luke Kawczenski – MVP

Northern Valley (not pictured)

Cole Dynda – Pitching Award

Team and Their Fans – Best Sportsmanship of the tournament.

Congratulations to the Spartans, and great job to all the players who gave local fans a terrific week of baseball action!