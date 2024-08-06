Community Family Schools Sports

So. Lehigh Spartans Win Connie Mack State Tournament

by Saucon Source
Connie Mack Baseball

The Southern Lehigh Spartans battled their way back from a losing bracket to win two games over the South Parkland Trojans at Limeport Stadium in Lower Milford Township over the weekend. With their victory, the Spartan team became both 2024 and back-to-back Connie Mack Baseball state champions.

Note: The following information and photos were contributed to Saucon Source.

Connie Mack BaseballIndividual standouts from the tournament included:

South Parkland
Sawyer Marstellar – Catcher Award
AJ Sundstrom – Hitting Award

Southern Lehigh
Ismael Magallanes – Fielding Award
Luke Kawczenski – MVP

Northern Valley (not pictured)
Cole Dynda – Pitching Award
Team and Their Fans – Best Sportsmanship of the tournament.

Congratulations to the Spartans, and great job to all the players who gave local fans a terrific week of baseball action!

Connie Mack Baseball

