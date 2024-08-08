Charity Community Family Schools

Free Backpack Giveaway Planned in Bethlehem

1 day ago
by Saucon Source
The Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley is hosting a free Back to School Celebration on Friday, Aug. 23.

The Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley is hosting a free Back to School Celebration for local families on Friday, Aug. 23. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at CACLV, 409 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

The Back to School Celebration will feature a free backpack giveaway, with donated backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will also include activities for kids, live music and refreshments.

Information about the event was included in state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) Aug. 7 newsletter, which indicated that all families are welcome to attend.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

