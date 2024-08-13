Nonprofit Security Grant Program Accepting Applications

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s 2024-2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program is now accepting applications for grants that will help places of worship, community centers and other nonprofit organizations improve their security posture.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s 2024-2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program is now accepting applications for grants that will help places of worship, community centers and other nonprofit organizations improve their security posture.

The program, which has doubled its funding this year to $10 million, supports the implementation of safety and security measures to help protect the nonprofits’ buildings and visitors.

Nonprofits that are interested in applying for a grant have until Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 11:45 p.m. to submit an application online.

For more information or to apply, visit the commission’s website.

