Northampton Co. to Host Drug Take Back, Narcan Drive-Thru Event

The Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Division will host a drug take back and free Narcan distribution drive-thru event on Wednesday, Aug. 21, as part of the county’s Fake is Real Campaign.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Northampton County Drug and Alcohol Division will host a drug take back and free Narcan distribution drive-thru event on Wednesday, Aug. 21, as part of the county’s Fake is Real Campaign.

The free event will provide community members with the opportunity to receive free Narcan kits, while also disposing of expired and unwanted medications. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the Northampton County Courthouse at 638 Washington St., Easton.

“Our efforts are working in Northampton County. Since the beginning of the Fake is Real campaign in 2023, the County’s Drug and Alcohol Division has distributed 4,629 Narcan kits to the public,” said County Executive Lamont G. McClure. “We will continue to strengthen our response to the ongoing epidemic and offer services to treat addiction.”

Medications brought for disposal should be bagged and placed in the trunk prior to the drive-thru event.

The Narcan is provided at no cost through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The Fake is Real campaign is funded from proceeds the county secured from litigation against opioid manufacturers.

For more information, or to order a free Narcan kit, visit FakeIsReal.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.