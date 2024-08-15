Northampton Community College Announces Two Fall Courses

Northampton Community College has announced professional development and other continuing education opportunities that will be available for students during the fall 2024 semester.

The courses will be offered at the Fowler Family Southside Center in Bethlehem.

Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship is a course designed for aspiring entrepreneurs and business professionals. From Sept. 9 to Nov. 4, participants will gain insight and skills essential for navigating the complex modern landscape of entrepreneurship. The class will be led by experienced instructors and will include topics such as the value of money measured in time, how to form an LLC, product development, sales channels and developing a business plan. The course fee is $395 and registration is open through Friday, Sept. 6. Learn more and register online here.

NCC’s Discovering Wood Carving class, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23, will provide hands-on instruction and demonstrations on carving tools, safety practices, and carving styles. By the end of the course, students will have developed the skills and confidence to carve their own unique creations, from small decorative pieces to more elaborate sculptures. Learn more and register online here.

For questions about the courses, email fa****@no*********.edu.

