Bethlehem Steel Newsletters Added to Digital Archive

The Industrial Archives & Library (IAL) in Bethlehem has announced the digitization of 476 issues of Bethlehem Steel newsletters covering a six-year period from 1978 to 1985.

The newsletters tell stories about the company and its employees, from the academic accomplishments of blue collar workers’ children to the hobbies of miners. Corporate picnics and other events that occurred at Bethlehem Steel plants, shipyards, mines and other operations across America are also highlighted.

“The newsletters are a treasure trove of interesting information about Bethlehem Steel, much of it from the perspective of its everyday employees,” said Stephen G. Donches, IAL President & CEO.

“While the scope of our collection strategy is national across a variety of industries,” Donches added. “Our Bethlehem Steel holdings are central to our mission at IAL, and we are looking to expand them at every opportunity.”

Much of the digitization of the newsletters was carried out by George Myers, a volunteer with IAL who worked on the project over a period of 15 months.

“George is a huge asset to IAL,” said IAL Digital Archivist Missy Nerino, who oversaw the project. “I know he enjoyed digitizing these newsletters with an enthusiasm in finding interesting articles that was infectious on everyone involved with the project.”​

Altogether 28 different titles and a total of 2,732 pages were digitized as part of the effort. Nerino then provided metadata to each newsletter before uploading them into IAL’s digital asset management system, Preservica. The newsletters can now be viewed via the IAL website.​

IAL is still looking for missing issues of newsletters, and individuals are invited to contact the organization by email at in**@in****************.org or by phone at 618-868-1115.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.