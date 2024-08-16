Giant Now Offering 2024-25 Flu Season Shots

Giant supermarket pharmacies are now offering flu shots for the 2024-2025 cold and flu season.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Giant supermarket pharmacies are now offering flu shots for the 2024-2025 cold and flu season.

“Flu vaccinations are reformulated each year as the flu virus changes, which is why it’s so important for all ages to get flu shots annually,” said Leigh Shirley, Giant’s director of pharmacy operations, in a news release.​

Many insurance plans cover flu shots at no cost to subscribers.​

Flu shots at Giant are administered by pharmacists and trained pharmacy team members. ​

Walk-ins are welcome or customers can make an appointment for a flu shot.

Starting Friday, Aug. 30, Giant customers who present their preferred shopper card and receive a flu shot can also receive an offer for $5 off $25 of a future grocery order (some restrictions apply; see stores for details).​

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccination.

Locally, Giant has more than a dozen locations, including stores in Hellertown, Coopersburg and Bethlehem.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.