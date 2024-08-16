Palmer Township Community Weekend Features Food, Fun, Fireworks

Palmer Township Community Weekend is happening now through Sunday, Aug. 18, with fun activities for all ages planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is being held in Fairview Park and features live musical performances, a pet adoption event, rides, food, vendors, K-9 and other demonstrations, the 13th annual Palmer 5K and a fireworks display Saturday night.

A full schedule of each day’s events is available on the Palmer Township website, along with additional information about the performers and vendors.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.