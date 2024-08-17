Susan M. (Wilkins) Barnhart, 75, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Susan M. (Wilkins) Barnhart, 75, of Allentown, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at her home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Susan M. (Wilkins) Barnhart (1949 – 2024)

Susan M. (Wilkins) Barnhart, 75, of Allentown, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at her home. She was the wife of the late John A. Barnhart. Born in Bethlehem on April 1, 1949, Susan was the daughter of the late Eugene E. and Ruth M. (Finnigan) Wilkins. A lifelong nurse, Susan retired from Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Prior to that, she worked at Advanced Dermatology for several years and at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital for 28 years. Susan was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown. She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family.

SURVIVORS

Susan is survived by a daughter: Sarah R. (Michael) Bologna, with whom she resided; son: Jonathan E. (Marie Ann) Barnhart of Allentown; siblings: George T. (Pamela) Wilkins of Macungie, Ruth F. (Al) Fatzinger of New Tripoli, Eugene L. (Bonnie) Wilkins of Hellertown, Kathryn I. (Scott) Werst of Emmaus; grandchildren: Nathan, Nicholas and Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews; and faithful companion and “couch buddy,” Mortimer.

SERVICES

Susan’s Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. There will be no public calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition and/or St. Theresa’s Memorial Fund, both in care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.