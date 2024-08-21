Enjoy ‘Taylor Swift Night’ in Center Valley

Calling all Swifties… There will be a Taylor Swift Night in Center Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and you’re invited.

Hosted by Promenade Saucon Valley, the free-admission event will feature a performance by singer Cathy Ritter, who will be covering some of the pop icon’s greatest hits. In addition to the music, there will be a friendship bracelet-making station, make-your-own Era-themed perfume rollers from FD Market, a drawing to win a Taylor Swift-themed giveaway provided by Claire’s and Francesca’s, themed treats from Playa Bowls, mocktails from The Backyard Bar Co. and alcoholic beverages from Tolino Vineyards for attendees 21 and over.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more and RSVP, visit the Facebook event page for Taylor Swift Night.

Through the remainder of August, shoppers at Promenade Saucon Valley are also invited to capture moments in front of special Taylor Swift art installations that are located around the retail center.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.