New Maker Space, SmARTivities Showcase, to Open at Promenade

A new business called SmARTivities Showcase will be opening its doors in Center Valley this fall, Promenade Saucon Valley officials recently announced in a news release.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A new business called SmARTivities Showcase will be opening its doors in Center Valley this fall, Promenade Saucon Valley officials recently announced in a news release.

The new maker space will be located in the shopping center between Elite Salons & Suites and The Promenade Pop-Up Shop, and will offer a variety of activities and services, including pottery wheel classes, open studio time, paint your own pottery workshops, and more. The goal of the business is to make creativity accessible to everyone, said April Tennille Khalil, founder of the studio, in the release.

“Our new location at Promenade Saucon Valley will allow us to offer an expanded range of classes, educational programs and unique gifts to engage and inspire the community,” said Khalil.

SmARTivities Showcase will also offer classes and parties, an artist market and showcase, and more.

The store is expected to open this fall.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.