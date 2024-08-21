Community Family

Lehigh Valley Wine Auction to Be Held at Sigal Museum

The Sigal Museum in Easton will host the annual Lehigh Valley Wine Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7. The auction will benefit both the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society and The Children’s Home of Easton.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person, with special $250 and $500 admission packages available for couples and groups of four, respectively. Food from local eateries including Sette Luna and Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine will be paired with a selection of California vintages from Donelan Family Wines.

The evening will include silent and live auction items, wine and spirit pulls, a cigar and bourbon tent, and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

