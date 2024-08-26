Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lehigh Valley

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, when forecasters say the combined effects of heat and humidity could prove dangerous.

With highs in the mid 90s and heat indexes that are expected to approach 105 degrees, National Weather Service officials said anyone working outside should take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

According to a NWS watch statement, “heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.”

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts for updates on the heat that is expected Wednesday.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.