Poll Workers Needed for Election Day

For anyone interested, there are plenty of opportunities to serve as a Northampton County poll worker for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

For anyone interested, there are plenty of opportunities to serve as a Northampton County poll worker for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Northampton County Elections Office is currently actively recruiting county residents who are registered voters to fill numerous poll worker positions in local communities.

Poll workers help check in voters, set them up with ballots and deliver returns to county election officials after polls close. New poll workers are provided with training prior to Election Day and are paid for their training time and work on Election Day, with workers earning $175 to $200 depending on their assignments and training.

Typically, poll workers work from 6 a.m. until after polls close at 8 p.m. There is some additional compensation and mileage reimbursement provided to those who bring supplies back to the Government Center in Easton.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker should email the Northampton County Elections Office at el******@no*****.gov or call 610-829-6260.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.