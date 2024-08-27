Pop-Up Pet Boutique Returns to Promenade Saucon Valley

SnugPups and The Bearded Ladies & Co. are back this weekend with their Pop-Up Pet Boutique at Promenade Saucon Valley.

SnugPups and The Bearded Ladies & Co. are back this weekend with their Pop-Up Pet Boutique at Promenade Saucon Valley. The boutique–which was open last winter–will be open Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 1, and feature dog bandanas, bow ties, collars, coats, leashes and more.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Also this week, Promenade Saucon Valley will host its final Party on the Patio of the summer season, with a free performance by Flirtin’ with the Mob from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information, visit the Promenade Saucon Valley website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.