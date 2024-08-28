Ines Asencio Rivera, 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ines Asencio Rivera, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died at her residence on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Ines Asencio Rivera (1934 – 2024)

Ines Asencio Rivera, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died at her residence on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. Ines was born in Cabo Rojo, P.R., on March 14, 1934 to the late Herminio Asencio Irizarry and Monserrate Rivera Mercado. She was a seamstress in a textile industry in New York City. She enjoyed gardening, decorating, dancing and music.

SURVIVORS

Ines is survived by her loving daughters: Marilyn Moreno of Lower Saucon Township, Nereida “Connie” Moreno of Bronx, N.Y.; sister: Monserrate (Tita) Asencio of Cabo Rojo, P.R. She was predeceased by son: Carlos L. Moreno.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation periods from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at Laurelwood Cemetery, East Stroudsburg. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ines’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.