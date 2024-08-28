Mercyna Mae ‘Deana’ (Leonard) Yoder, 89, Formerly of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mercyna Mae ‘Deana’ (Leonard) Yoder (1935 – 2024)

Mercyna Mae “Deana” (Leonard) Yoder, 89, formerly of Coopersburg, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 at Parkland Manor, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of Ralph S. Yoder. Mercyna was born in Upper Saucon Township on Feb. 14, 1935 to the late Stephen S. and Elizabeth Mae (Klotz) Leonard. Mercyna was a Unit Clerk at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She previously worked at the former Hess’s. Mercyna was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown. Mercyna was described as sweet, with an easily offered smile. She found joy even as she faced health challenges. She loved her family and her home, which she made warm and cozy, with music usually playing. She loved the Lord and her church, taught Sunday School and sang on the choir with her pretty voice. She enjoyed sitting in the front yard with Ralph, with friends stopping by to visit. The family would like to thank the staff at Parkland Manor and Family Pillars Hospice for the care, provided with kindness and dignity, these past few years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 69 years, she is survived by children: Ralph S. Jr (Grace) of Wilmore, Ky., Colleen C. (Glenn) Horlacher of Schnecksville; siblings: Eugene (Sandra) of Red Hill, Stephen and Patricia (Dennis) Gilbert of Bethlehem; sister-in-law: Shirley Leonard; and brother-in-law: Frank Fodero of Allentown; “Mimi’s” four grandchildren: Kelly (Aron) Duncan, Molly (Stephen) Geneczko, Annie Yoder and Laurel (Seth) Yoder; five great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by son Randal Yoder, who died 2005; siblings: Edison, Gloria Wachter, Wilson and Catherine Fodero.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Mercyna’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be provided at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans and will be followed by interment at the Springfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mercyna’s name may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem PA 18017 and/or Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.